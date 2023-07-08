Fan gets Basketball Hall of Fame logo tattoo to commemorate Spurs set for induction

How far will you go to show your Spurs spirit?

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker, and Becky Hammon will soon be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and one fan is showing just how much he is excited for their moment.

Maybe a bit too much!

Spurs fan Mark Burnett recently showed off his new tattoo of the Hall of Fame logo but he is set to take it a step forward.

He says he will get Popovich, Parker, and Hammon's autographs tattooed on his arm next.

Not only that, he is looking to get all signatures of the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 tattooed on him at an autograph session this week.

Check out just how much Burnett is gearing up for this weekend's Hall of Fame event:

As for those custom Popovich sneakers Burnett owns, they were created by San Antonio artist and sneaker customizer JC Art.

Along with Popovich and his name, the sneakers feature the team's fiesta colors complete with the Basketball Hall of Fame logo, five NBA titles, and the San Antonio skyline.

With all his gear ready for the big weekend, no one can say Burnett doesn't wear his Spurs spirit proudly: Literally!

The trio of Spurs and ex-Spur Pau Gasol will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 12 in Springfield, MA.