Mitchell & Ness launches new Tony Parker Hall of Fame edition jersey

SAN ANTONIO — On August 12, San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame capping off his incredible basketball career.

And to celebrate his great milestone, sports apparel company Mitchell & Ness released a new jersey in his honor.

The Hall of Fame Swingman jersey is set in a new-look Parker Spurs jersey. It is in a white/grey colorway complete with his jersey No. 9 and special patches.

The patches include the Hall of Fame's main logo, his playing career at the bottom of the jersey with his name as well as a patch to note his 2007 NBA Finals MVP award, an NBA All-Star patch, and an All-NBA patch.

The commemorative jersey sells for $160 however it is sold out at the moment.

Parker was a part of four of San Antonio’s five NBA championships.

He made six All-Star teams and four All-NBA squads. He averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 assists in his career.

His French basketball career includes a 2013 FIBA Eurobasket MVP award, a gold medal in 2013 at FIBA EuroBasket, a bronze medal in the 2005 FIBA EuroBasket, and named FIBA Europe Player of the Year Award in 2013 and 2014.

Parker will enter the Hall of Fame with his former coach Spurs' Gregg Popovich, former San Antonio assistant coach Becky Hammon, and ex-Spur Pau Gasol.

He'll also join David Robinson, Tin Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and George Gervin in the Hall of Fame.