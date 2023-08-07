Rare Spurs' Victor Wembanyama rookie basketball card has been pulled

A one-of-one Wembanyama rookie card has been pulled with an estimated value in the thousands.

SAN ANTONIO — If you are hunting for the super rare Bowman University San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Superfractor rookie card then you can stop searching.

The Bowman Chrome Wembanyama, one-of-one Superfractor rookie card has been pulled by Bleacher Breaks.

Bleacher Breaks showed off their amazing pull on social media and if you are wondering what is the big deal, then here is the information.

It is a one-of-one card and aside from it being Bowman's Wembanyama rookie card, it also comes in a unique design variation (Superfractor) which adds to its rarity.

Check out the exciting moment the card was found:

Here’s the moment when the Victor Wembanyama 1/1 Superfractor rookie card was pulled…



It’s likely worth $100k+. pic.twitter.com/XZ3P59HhE0 — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) August 6, 2023

🏀 BREAKING NEWS 🏀



The Bowman Chrome Victor Wembanyama 1/1 Superfractor Rookie has been pulled by Bleacher Breaks.



With base PSA 10 copies of this card hovering around $2,000 each, this is likely a $100,000+ card if sold right now. pic.twitter.com/FzEcFEsoAe — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) August 5, 2023

To further the point, Bowman Wembanyama base cards that are graded with a PSA 10 hover around $2,000 each.

This rare card has the potential to reach a sky-high amount at about $100,000-plus if sold soon.

Amazing!

Wembanyama cards are currently a hot commodity.

In fact, his cards are now outselling some of the league's legends including Spurs' David Robinson.

Collectors are also looking for other items outside of trading cards like Wembanyama signed basketballs.

Recently, sports collectible online auction site Goldin put up for bidding a signed Wembanyama Nike Elite Basketball.

The final winning bid was $906.00 which might be a steal if he lives up to the hype as being the next generational player to play in the NBA.

On a recent episode of Locked On Spurs, a father-son duo from San Antonio did a live box opening and in the final pack, they unpacked a non-Superfractor rookie Wembanyama card.

Check out their excitement at finding a Wembanyama rookie card:

Collecting Wembanyama items is quickly becoming popular whether it is a rare card or a signed basketball.

The good news is that more of these rare types of Wembanyama cards will come out in the future. There will be variations for collectors to hunt down.