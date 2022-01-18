x
Spurs

Discussing Dejounte Murray MVP fan chants, Zach Collins return to the court | Locked On Spurs

Collins made his return with the Austin Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to discuss the firestorm he created when he opined that fans should not chant MVP for Dejounte Murray.

Is he right or wrong?

Also, a discussion of Zach Collins' return to the court.

RELATED: 'Just enjoy it' | Zach Collins' San Antonio teammates show support in his return to basketball

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

