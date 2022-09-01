Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Suns

The Spurs are 0-2 versus the Suns this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (16-27) will host the Phoenix Suns (33-9) Monday night. The Spurs are 0-2 versus the Suns this season.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team defeated the Clippers, 101-94, in San Antonio.

Derrick White led the team with 19 points in his return to the court after being out in the NBA's COVID protocols. Dejounte Murray had 18 points and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 17 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs have lost four-straight games to the Suns at home.

2. The Spurs are 7-17 versus teams with an above .500 record this season.

3. The Spurs are 13-5 overall when leading at halftime.

4. The Suns have won five-straight road games heading into tonight's game versus San Antonio.

5. The Suns are 19-3 versus teams with a sub .500 record this season.