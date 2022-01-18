Airbnb co-founder joins Spurs ownership group per report

"I'm a big fan of the Spurs," Airbnb co-founder billionaire Joe Gebbia.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from The Athletic, Airbnb co-founder billionaire Joe Gebbia is now a minority ownership stakeholder with the San Antonio Spurs.

“I want to be in the NBA of entrepreneurship. I'm a big fan of the Spurs. Big fan of coach Pop (Gregg Popovich), and the Spurs have had a pretty remarkable run — five championships between what ‘99 and 2014, legends on a team like Tony Parker, Manu Ginobli, David Robinson, Tim Duncan," Gebbia told The Athletic.

The Spurs also added Michael Dell, the founder of Dell Technologies which adds up to a huge influx of money into the franchise.

“I am excited to join Peter Holt and Sixth Street, and the entire San Antonio Spurs community, as a partner in this extraordinary franchise,” said Dell. “I have tremendous respect for the record the Spurs have established in San Antonio over many years. It is our goal to serve as true stewards of the franchise going forward.”

With Gebbia on board, it signals the transition in ownership as the team is in the midst of a rebuild on and off the court including the start of construction on new training facility.