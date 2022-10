In a jarring announcement, the Spurs have waived Primo.

SAN ANTONIO — On this emergency episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to react to the stunning news that the Spurs have waived second-year guard, Joshua Primo.

