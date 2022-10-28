Fan Episode: Checking in on 'Team Tank' and discussing the recent San Antonio Spurs player injuries | Locked On Spurs

A Spurs fan gives the state of Team Tank address and Dr. Ryan McCorkle is back to break down recent player injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fan, Zack Escamilla, for another fan episode. Zack gives us the pulse of the fanbase to the start of the Spurs' new season, as well as the state of fans who are a part of "Team Tank."

Also, Dr. Ryan McCorkle is back for his weekly chat to discuss the recent injuries to Devin Vassell and Josh Primo. He also dives into the health condition of ex-Spur Kawhi Leonard.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.