Is the Spurs' season already over? Can it be salvaged? | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs currently own the worst record in the Western Conference.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Tom Petrini to discuss if the Spurs' new season is already over considering their current losing skid and place in the West.

Also, a discussion on when the Spurs' losing skid will end.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.