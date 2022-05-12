Is this rock bottom for the Spurs or is the worst yet to come? | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs are on an 11-game losing skid. How much worse can it get?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to ask if the Spurs have hit rock bottom of the season with the team on a long-losing skid.

Also, a discussion on potential Spurs trade bait and much more.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.