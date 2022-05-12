Spurs bringing holiday smiles to San Antonio

The Spurs will be in the holiday spirit as part of their "Season of Giving" throughout San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — It is that time of year again and the San Antonio Spurs are getting into the season of giving throughout the San Antonio community.

Spurs are making holidays brighter for the community with charitable events and player engagements as part of their “Season of Giving.”

It is a five-week celebration running from mid-November through December when the Spurs will give back by supporting and uplifting youth, families and organizations in the community.

You can expect to see the team doing its part to bring holiday cheer at multiple spots in San Antonio such as delivering basketball sneakers to female athletes at a Title 1 school, playing video games with patients at a local children’s hospital, donating meals and gifts to families in need and much more.

Other companies are joining the Spurs in this effort.

The San Antonio Food Bank, H-E-B, Methodist Healthcare, Methodist Healthcare Ministries, ChildSafe, Haven for Hope, EVO Entertainment and Elf Louise are joining the Silver and Black this holiday season.

The outreach already started for Thanksgiving 2022 with Keita Bates-Diop, Romeo Langford, Doug McDermott, Isaiah Roby and Blake Wesley distributing Thanksgiving dinners to more than 200 Eastside families.

The fun will continue with Wesley, Zach Collins and youth from Spurs Youth Basketball League and invited community members will enjoy a holiday movie night at EVO Entertainment on Dec. 7.

In addition, Spurs players will be in full Santa Claus outfits to spread Christmas cheer for San Antonio families this month in partnership with Elf Louise.

This is just a sample of the many outreach plans the Spurs have in store for San Antonio.