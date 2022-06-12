Spurs' Poeltl says team has 'trust' and unfamiliarity issues with players out with injuries

The team has been ravaged the injury bug which leads Poeltl to think it's a large reason the Spurs are losing.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are not only dealing with an 11-game losing streak but an apparent issue with trust and familiarity with playing together according to center Jakob Poeltl.

Ahead of the Spurs match versus the Heat in Mexico City this Saturday, Poeltl spoke with Mexican media about the team's current predicament.

Ultimately, he feels it just comes down to a lack of trust with so many players injured to start the season which leads to just having unfamiliarity with playing together.

“It's a bit of a trust issue with having players out. We had to make rotations. We are a young team that is not used to playing together and all that stuff," said Poeltl via Hola News.

Indeed the Spurs have dealt with their fair share of injuries to start the season.

Zach Collins was out for an extended period of time with a leg fracture. Blake Wesley is currently shelved due to a left MCL sprain, Josh Richardson has been out due to a right ankle sprain and Poeltl has been out the last few games with a right knee bone bruise.

And that is just a sample of the multitude of injuries the team is dealing with and it impacted the Spurs heavily across most statistical categories during the losing streak.

Add all this plus a visit by the injury bug and the fact the young team is dealing with new rotations and new roles, and it should not come as a big surprise why the team is losing among other factors.

"We have to find a way to trust ourselves again," Poeltl said.

The team is currently 6-18 on the season and are last in the Western Conference.

They'll have a chance at ending their losing skid versus Houston Thursday night in San Antonio.

The team will also look for another win on the season against Miami in Mexico City this Saturday and Poeltl believes it will be an exciting game for all.

“I don't think our current situation takes away from the excitement of the game we will have in Mexico," said Poeltl. "We will try to play basketball in which we share the ball. There is not a single player who carries us, but rather we bet on team play."