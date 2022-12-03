Jakob Poeltl has been a bright spot for the Spurs, but would they be better off trading him?

The Austrian big man is the longest tenured Spur, and a beloved glue guy, but San Antonio has to consider the cases for and against dealing him before the deadline.

SAN ANTONIO — Jakob Poeltl is a foundational veteran for the Spurs, and while he's been one of the few bright spots for San Antonio as they navigate a difficult rebuild, the team has to seriously consider the possibility of trading him.

The 7'1" Austrian is only 26, but after all of the changes since the Kawhi Leonard trade that brought him to San Antonio he's the longest tenured Spur. In an ordinary season for the Silver and Black, they wouldn't even think about parting ways with a player like Poeltl. But if you haven't already noticed, this is no ordinary season in San Antonio.

Let's break down both sides of this debate, one that will likely rage on until the trade deadline on February 9.

The case for keeping Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl is a grinder and a masher, a dirty work specialist who anchors the defense and elevates the play of everyone around him. Gregg Popovich even compared his presence and quiet leadership to that of Tim Duncan before the season started.

"He's been so consistent, he's such a pro. He does his work night in and night out. Every practice, every shoot around, every game, we all know that," Pop said on media day. "He's a great base. For us, for our group right now, he's what Timmy was during those championship years. A lot of stuff comes from this example on the court, just the way he conducts himself."

Poeltl downplayed the comparison to one of the game's greats, but made it clear that he takes his leadership role seriously.

"If we take it with that mentality, just trying to improve every game, trying to improve every week, every month during the season we're going to be in a good spot. I think we're always going to keep our goals high, so we definitely want to compete for those like postseason spots. I think it's gonna be a challenge for sure. It's a tough ask of such a young team, but I think we can do it."

Of course Big Jak isn't nearly as much of a force as the Big Fundamental, but few players in the history of the game are. Poeltl isn't a shooter of any sort, and his offensive game is almost purely complementary. He's closer to his ceiling than most of his younger teammates, and that ceiling is probably a 15 and 10 guy who does all the little things.

Poeltl is averaging 13 points, 10 boards, 3.5 assists, a block and a steal per game, all at or near career highs except for the blocks. He's had five games with over 20 points, including a 31 point, 14 rebound performance in a tough loss in Portland.

He's become a hub of the motion offense, giving developing playmakers a crushing screener and solid roll man as they all see what they can do with the ball in their hands. He makes 46 passes per game, fifth most among centers in the league and second most on this team behind only Tre Jones.

The numbers don't really jump off the page, but they also don't fully capture his importance to this team as the players on the court try the best they can to win games. In five of San Antonio's six victories this year, Poeltl has scored at or above his average. They've only won one game where he was below it, and none of the games that he's missed.

There's no denying his importance to this team that is still finding itself. He sets the example in practice, staying after to work on his free throws and showing the many youngsters in San Antonio what it takes to be a professional.

Poeltl may not be a superstar, but he's a stud in his role and a true team player on and off the court. Unlike other veterans who have left the Spurs in recent years like LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, Jak is still entering his athletic prime and his presence and usage doesn't hinder the growth of younger players behind him on the depth chart.

A glue guy in the truest sense and a player whose talent fits the needs of the Spurs, Poeltl is also a wealth of corporate knowledge on a team that has always valued it and suddenly finds itself lacking in that regard.

If Jakob Poeltl wants to stay in San Antonio, the Spurs and their growing group of young talent would be better for it in both the short and long term.

The case for trading Poeltl

Everything written above is true, but that doesn't necessarily mean that keeping Jakob Poeltl is the best option for the Spurs. They wouldn't be trading him because he's a bad player or a bad fit. They would be trading him because another team with playoff aspirations values him enough to give up significant assets to bring him aboard.

All of the reasons that Poeltl is a key player for the Spurs apply to other teams that could use an upgrade at center. The Warriors, Celtics, and Lakers come to mind as potential suitors who would see a significant boost to their title hopes if they brought Jak into the fold. Boston is looking to get over the hump, and the Lakers and Warriors should be trying desperately to improve as much as they can as their respective title windows seem to be closing fast.

Poeltl absolutely helps guys like Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell get open and grow their games, but he'd also help Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Imagine him setting off-ball screens for Steph and Klay, or running pick and roll with LeBron and Westbrook. He's a better option than any of those teams have at the center position right now, and it probably wouldn't take him very long at all to adapt.

San Antonio has reportedly held firm at their asking price of two first round picks, and they should. Teams that want to win it all this year have to at least think about parting with future firsts to maximize their chances, and two firsts would be a haul for a Spurs team that, let's face it, won't be contending for a title for a few years at least.

Think about the DeMar DeRozan trade, and the Derrick White trade and the Dejounte Murray trade after that. Those were moves made by a front office that accepted that reality and punted on the present to prepare for a better future. It's something we weren't used to seeing from a perennial contender that valued continuity, but things have changed since Kawhi Leonard left and Brian Wright took over as GM. Moving Poeltl would fit with the M.O. we've seen in the last few years, as the team has shifted toward acquiring assets to hopefully build the next era of Spurs greatness.

Speaking of Kawhi, and even Dejounte to an extent, there's another question that needs to be addressed. Even if the Spurs want to keep Poeltl, does he want to stay here? Jak's contract expires at the end of this season, and then he'll become a free agent. He hasn't said anything about wanting to leave, at least not publicly, in fact he expressed a desire to stay in an interview this year.

"It's possible that I'll stay with the Spurs for the rest of the year. From the current perspective, the chances are very good that I will play for the Spurs next season," said Poeltl. "I will take a close look at the situation next summer, whether it makes sense or not (to stay)."

If he doesn't want to stick around, then the Spurs would be foolish not to move him while they can still get value in return. And would anybody blame him if he preferred a move to a contender?

Then there's the elephant in the room, though he's built more like a giraffe. The Spurs started this season with a better chance of landing Victor Wembanyama (or another top draft pick) than they had of winning a title, and everyone knew it. After a surprising 5-2 start, they've lost 15 of their last 16 contests and suffered their longest losing streak since Paula Abdul and Milli Vanilli were lighting up the Billboard charts.

Games that Poeltl helps the Spurs win this year won't help a team that would be better off with a bottom-three record in the league. If there was ever a year for the Spurs to lose a key piece, this is the year. It might be Cold Hearted, but Girl, You Know it's True.

San Antonio isn't the only team who would benefit from winning the race to the bottom, and currently they're fourth in that race behind the Magic, Pistons and Rockets. It's not as if the Spurs have struggled to lose games with Poeltl in there, but as the team gets more comfortable together that could change.