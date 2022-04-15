x
Spurs

Discussing Spurs' Popovich's NBA future; Dejounte Murray's officiating remarks | Locked On Spurs

Will Popovich be back for his 27th coaching season?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to discuss the coaching future of Spurs' Gregg Popovich and if it was a bad look on Dejounte Murray for commenting on the officiating in the Play-In loss to the Pelicans.

RELATED: Spurs' Dejounte Murray voices his frustration with refs in Play-In loss

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

