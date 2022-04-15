Las Vegas oddsmaker releases odds on Spurs' Popovich's NBA future

Will Popovich return for his 27th coaching season?

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich's coaching future will be a hot topic this offseason.

Will he return for his 27th coaching season? Will his age (73) be a factor in why he will retire? What more does he have to prove that he is the greatest coach of all time?

Of course, he will ultimately make the decision on what is best for him, but already, Las Vegas oddsmaker, BetOnline, has released the odds on Popovich's return.

And it is close!

BetOnline has the odds that he will retire at 1-1 odds (+100) and that he will stay coaching at 5-7 odds (-140).

For Popovich, there is little to prove anymore to cement himself as the greatest NBA coach.

He's now the all-time winningest coach in NBA history, won five NBA titles, won an Olympic gold medal, netted the NBA Coach of the Year Award and so much more.

Even franchise great Sean Elliott is bracing for Popovich's possible exit.

"I would not be shocked to see him walk away from it," Elliott said. "But you'd have to ask him."

Following the team's loss to the Pelicans in the Play-In tournament, Popovich was asked about his coaching future however he responded by saying it was "inappropriate" to ask that question of him.