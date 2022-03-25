x
Spurs

Jesse James Leija is training Spurs players; Here's who he says could have made boxing a career | Locked On Spurs

The San Antonio boxing champ says a few Spurs could have been great boxers.
Credit: J Garcia

SAN ANTONIO — On this special edition of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes special guest and San Antonio boxing legend, Jesse James Leija.

Leija joins the show from his gym in San Antonio to talk about how he got involved with boxing training the Spurs players, what he emphasizes with the team, which Spurs players could have made boxing a career, and some funny moments training the Spurs. 

Credit: Jessie James Leija
Credit: Jeff Garcia KENS 5

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

