It's like that? Fan episode: Fan Reaction to Dejounte Murray's comments about the Spurs | Locked On Spurs

How are fans taking Murray's recent comments about the Silver and Black?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fan, Zach Escamilla, to give us the fan reaction to the comments from Dejounte Murray about his former team.

Will fans boo him next season? What was this all about?