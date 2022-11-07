x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Locked On Spurs

It's like that? Fan episode: Fan Reaction to Dejounte Murray's comments about the Spurs | Locked On Spurs

How are fans taking Murray's recent comments about the Silver and Black?

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fan, Zach Escamilla, to give us the fan reaction to the comments from Dejounte Murray about his former team.

RELATED: ANALYSIS: Split between Dejounte Murray and Spurs gets messier as he criticizes his former team on social media

Will fans boo him next season? What was this all about?

Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

YouTube https://youtu.be/ge9mzNVAxDA
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12

Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement