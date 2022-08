Johnson and Vassell will be looked at to lead the young Spurs team next season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to discuss which Spurs player will have the biggest statistical leap: Keldon Johnson or Devin Vassell?

Also, a recap of some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.