Spotlight: San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell and areas for improvement | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to put in focus Spurs' Devin Vassell.
What does he need to work on? Is he ready for the bigger role?
RELATED: One-on-one with DC, Marvel animation director Sam Liu: His Spurs fandom, his top-5 Spurs and more
Also, some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
YouTube https://youtu.be/vFqXW3FPPU4
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5