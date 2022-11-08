x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Locked On Spurs

Spotlight: San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell and areas for improvement | Locked On Spurs

Let's take a look at what might be in store on the court next season from the Spurs forward.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to put in focus Spurs' Devin Vassell.

What does he need to work on? Is he ready for the bigger role?

RELATED: One-on-one with DC, Marvel animation director Sam Liu: His Spurs fandom, his top-5 Spurs and more

Also, some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.

Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

YouTube https://youtu.be/vFqXW3FPPU4
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12

Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out