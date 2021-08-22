Somerset Football continues Detmer legacy

After the passing of Sonny Detmer, Somerset hired his son Koy Detmer to lead the football program.

SAN ANTONIO — "He's really been a legacy here for several years, and in the whole stature of Texas you know," said Koy Detmer, Somerset Head Football Coach.

The unexpected passing of Somerset Head Football Coach Sonny Detmer last season was a shock to Bulldog nation.

"The team really struggled last year to find leadership, and it showed in our playing, we didn't have a great season," said Jaxon Gutierrez, Somerset senior wide receiver.

"Last year was a tough year, we lost a lot of games that we should have won," said Joseph Flores, Somerset senior safety.

Despite the devastating loss, the program had the 'next man up' mentality. And who better to take over the legacy of Sonny Detmer then his son Koy.

"Getting a chance to come back and fill his shoes here in Somerset with all the family tradition that is here, that's a really neat thing for me," said Detmer.

"Hey makes sure everyone gets noticed, everyone gets recognized, and everyone is working hard," said Gutierrez.

"Great leadership, great communication, just great coaching all around. He has that NFL experience so he knows what he's doing," said Tajh Jones, Somerset senior wide receiver.

Being a coach and a father is usually hard to juggle. Koy is getting the best of both worlds, doing what he loves while watching his son play under the Friday night lights.

"For the seniors, a lot of us were excited because we knew what Koy could bring and what he could do because he is our quarterbacks father, and we've know him since 8th grade so he's always been around the program," said Flores.

"It's exciting to have that opportunity to be here and be on the field and be apart of his athletic experience here at Somerset," said Detmer.

Koy has some big shoes to fill, but plans on doing it his way.