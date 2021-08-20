Reagan Rattlers offense looking to dominate 2021 season

After falling in the first round of playoffs last year, the Rattlers' returners are preparing for this season with redemption on their mind.

SAN ANTONIO — "The Reagan curse is we'll get satisfied. But, this year, we're not satisfied. We're going to go real far," said Javier Colsa, Reagan senior running back.

The Reagan Rattles have some making up to do after a strong 2020 season, but a short playoff run.

"We have a brand new offense this year, and a new OC, so I'm excited to see what he is going to do with us," said Britton Moore, Reagan senior quarterback.

Big green went 9-2 last year, while being undefeated in district. A huge part of the team is returning this season, ready for redemption.

"We have a senior leading offensive front, and those kids were very impactful last year in our run game," said Lyndon Hamilton, Reagan Head Coach.

We have a lot of leaders on the offensive side, and I think that gets us going, especially when we are down, we're never out. And that's what I love about having all the returners that we do," said Moore.

That leadership expected to claim another district title and show why the Rattlers have the talent to go all the way.

"No matter how up you are, keep pounding it in. That's my thing that we are taking from last year," said Colsa.

"Put it all together this year and come together to get that district championship that we've been talking about since last year, and looking for our seniors to step up in pivotal roles and show the young kids how to get it done," said Hamilton.