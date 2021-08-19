Multi-million dollar sports complex lets everyone play | 12+ sports to choose from at Morgan's Wonderland Sports

The facility's unique set-up is accessible for all athletes – no matter the challenges they may face.

SAN ANTONIO — There's a new place where everyone can play more than a dozen sports: Morgan's Wonderland Sports. The $4 million complex was built for athletes of all abilities.

The new sports facility, which had its grand opening in March, is within walking distance to the 25-acre non-profit accessible theme park, Morgan's Wonderland. It's located at 5025 David Edwards Drive on the northeast side of San Antonio.

Morgan's Wonderland Sports has multiple courts and field combinations for baseball, softball, tennis, pickleball, football, basketball and volleyball. The complex also includes an 8,000-square-foot covered pavilion and a separate stage to host special events (like walks to raise funds for charitable organizations), performances and other community happenings.

There are three ways to participate:

Open play: Anyone can come in and use the facility. If you have a disability, it's free. If you don't, it's $5.50 to play all day. STRAPS (South Texas Regional Adaptive and Paralympic Sports). A new start-up inclusive program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities that works with the Special Olympics of Texas.

Brooke Matula is the recreation therapy director for Morgan's Wonderland Inclusion Foundation.

"We're trying to get everybody involved and be inclusive," she said. "We're doing it with Super Sports Saturdays to get everyone involved and to make sure that everyone knows we're here to play."