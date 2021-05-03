Look good while riding with new Spurs gear

Some kits feature the Spurs “Fiesta” color scheme while other gear has the traditional team grey and black colors along with the Rapha logo.



“Rapha was thrilled by the opportunity to work with the Spurs to offer a cycling kit to their fans,” said Brandon Camarda, Head of Marketing, North America for Rapha. “This project allows us to build a bridge between two sports that have a positive impact on the communities and individuals they touch and champion the value that cycling can bring to anyone's life. The Spurs have been advocates and active participants in increasing accessibility to cycling in their home city, and we are happy to play a role in supporting that journey.”



Aside from kits, you can get water bottles, socks, caps, and much more.



The new gear is available now and you can purchase them online by visiting the Spurs Fan Shops at La Cantera and online at spursfanshop.com. https://spursfanshop.com/



