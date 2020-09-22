Legendary high school football coach Sonny Detmer dies

Detmer was in and out of the hospital over the past few months suffering from pneumonia.

SAN ANTONIO — High school coaching legend Sonny Detmer has passed away at the age of 76.

Detmer was one of the most successful high school coaches to ever roam the sidelines. He worked at eight different high schools during his long career.

Detmer compiled a record of 235-141-2 in 25 seasons in Texas, which included stops at Southwest and Mission High Schools. He also coached at Somerst from 1971-78 and in 2002 before retiring.

He developed a passing system that was way ahead of its time but was successful, vaulting his son Ty to a Heisman Trophy at BYU and a 14-year NFL career.

His other son, Koy, played at Colorado and enjoyed a 1-year NFL career, mostly with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It is one of those days that is just plain gloomy. Hard to believe Sonny Detmer is no longer with us. He was great coach, no doubt, but an even better man! It was always a pleasure to be around him. We will miss you coach! — Joe Reinagel (@JoeKENS5) September 22, 2020

"We lost one of the legends today.The great Sonny Detmer has died at age 76. This video clip is from Coach Sonny’s last playoff game from November 2018. Coach was one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever met. And wow he knew QBs and offense! RIP Coach. You’ll be missed."

Longtime high school football coach Sonny Detmer died today. Besides being a heck of a coach, Sonny was a great guy. He will be missed by many. My condolences to his family. Vaya con Dios, mi amigo. — David Flores (@DavidFloresKENS) September 22, 2020