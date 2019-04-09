SAN ANTONIO — Did you miss any of the action from the opening week of the 2019 high school football season? Can’t wait until the next Friday night when local teams take the field again? KENS 5 has you covered with our new podcast, Friday Night Football Replay.

Every week, KENS5.com sportswriter David Flores and digital journalist Cameron Songer break down all the high school football action from the San Antonio area. With the first week of games behind us, there’s already plenty to talk about. There were some big games in the San Antonio area, including non-district tilts like Reagan-Brennan, Steele-O’Connor and Brandeis-Johnson. We talk about the results of those games, as well as every other San Antonio high school football game from Labor Day weekend. We also preview the games to watch in week two, which begins Thursday, September 5.

You can subscribe on your favorite platform:

If you're looking for more coverage of high school football in San Antonio, you're in the right place. We have a comprehensive preview of the 2019 season, as well as highlights and photos from the first week of games. Plus, our first weekly rankings of the top teams in the area is now available. Check back each week to see which teams are dominating the gridiron in the 2019 season.

