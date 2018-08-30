WATCH LIVE
Breaking News
KENS 5 High School Football Scoreboard
high school sports scoreboard
High School Sports
High schools celebrate the first Friday night of the football season
FOOTBALL
Updated:
54 minutes ago
H.S. FOOTBALL: Friday's kickoff end of long summer for Holy Cross coach
HIGH-SCHOOL
Thursday night highlights, photos and scores: August 30, 2018
FOOTBALL
Featured Videos
3rd annual 'Peanut Butter Bowl' helps San Antonio kids
FOOTBALL
Southside band and cheerleaders ready for first football game
FOOTBALL
Holy Cross coach Mike Harrison on the start of a new football season
FOOTBALL
Thursday night high school football highlights: August 30, 2018
FOOTBALL
Historic rivalry faces off tonight at the Gucci Bowl
HIGH-SCHOOL
Churchill and Clark prepare for annual Gucci Bowl
FOOTBALL
Brennan coach Stephen Basore talks about the 2018 Bears
FOOTBALL
Brandeis coach David Branscom on the Broncos' commitment to return to the playoffs
FOOTBALL
SA high school street signs don't make sense
HIGH-SCHOOL
O'Connor coach David Malesky on building his team one day at a time
FOOTBALL
Holy Cross coach Mike Harrison talks about the Knights
FOOTBALL
Antonian coach Van Fuschak talks about the Apaches getting back on track
FOOTBALL
Churchill and Clark prepare for annual Gucci Bowl rivalry game
Churchill is looking to continue their Gucci Bowl dominance while Clark is looking to end an eight-game skid.
FOOTBALL
DISTRICT 28-6A PREVIEW: O'Connor, Brennan picked to finish 1-2 again
Brandeis and Warren are expected to join the Panthers and Bears as playoff teams this season.
HIGH-SCHOOL
DISTRICT 27-6A PREVIEW: Johnson gets nod over former champ Reagan
South San Antonio is joining the North East ISD schools in a new eight-team district.
HIGH-SCHOOL
Featured Galleries
PHOTOS: Southside Cardinals pep rally
FOOTBALL
PHOTOS: Churchill gets ninth straight Gucci Bowl win over Clark to open 2018 season
NEWS
PHOTOS: Stevens tops Boerne Champion to kick off 2018 season
FOOTBALL
PHOTOS: Reagan shuts out Churchill in Game 1 of playoff series
HIGH-SCHOOL
PHOTOS: Class 4A Baseball Regional Final Game 1
NEWS
Madison baseball defeats Churchill in Game 1 of playoff series
HIGH-SCHOOL
Boys Basketball: Somerset vs. Silsbee (4A State Semifinal)
HIGH-SCHOOL
PHOTOS: Alamo Heights loses in state semifinals at Alamodome
HIGH-SCHOOL
Girls Basketball: Judson vs. Garland Sachse (6A State Semifinals)
HIGH-SCHOOL
Girls Basketball: Veterans Memorial vs. Denver City (4A State Semifinals)
HIGH-SCHOOL
PHOTOS: Lake Travis defeats O'Connor in 6A Division I state quarterfinals
SPORTS
PHOTOS: Austin Westlake defeats Steele in state quarterfinals
SPORTS
Manu Madness took over San Antonio on Manu Ginobili Day
EVERYTHING-210
San Antonio celebrates Manu Ginobili Day
SPURS
