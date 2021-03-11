Lanier QB keeps team in playoff position with monstrous performance | Player of the Week

The Voks' signal-caller posted impressive dual-threat numbers in last week's district win over Memorial.

SAN ANTONIO — It is what he does, and Lanier senior signal-caller Xavier Tellez did it again.

"The only thing going through my head is that it was a do-or-die situation," said Tellez. "That was our ticket to the playoffs. I knew I had to stick it out for my team. I know that can cause an injury, but you have to put it all on the line for you team."

The X-Man finished last week's game with an eye-opening state line: 142 yards passing, 115 yards rushing and a trio of touchdowns as the Voks rolled past Memorial, 40-7, in late regular-season district play.

"This is his first year being the starting quarterback," said head coach Don Gatian. "We had some questions and doubts in our minds, but during the game he controls the whole thing. He's doing a great job for us, and we're proud of him."

The Voks are playoff-ready behind their QB1, and the big boys up front know what they've got.

"We love him with all our hearts. We really appreciate him as our quarterback, and we'll protect him at any cost," the offensive group said collectively.