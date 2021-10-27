Clark Cougars posts 49 points thanks to balanced offensive effort | Player of the Week

Nearly a dozen Cougars received offensive touches in the district win.

SAN ANTONIO — The regular season math for the Clark Cougars over the last two weeks of the regular season is simple: Win both games and they are in the playoffs.

And last week they evened their season mark at 4-4 with a 49-0 shutout win over the Lee Volunteers.

"That's a great thing to have happen," said head coach John Geist.

Multiple offensive players were able to touch the football on the balanced offensive night, including five different running backs who rushed for 249 team yards.

"I'm happy for all the kids that got touches," said junior running back Nikos Valeras. "I know it made their night and their year, and they deserved it."

And it didn't stop there. Six Cougars caught passes in the game for a total of 143 receiving yards and a total of 392 total team offensive yards.

"Not (in) every game is everybody gonna get touches," said junior wide receiver Michael Vasquez. "I think just it is special for them, and on Homecoming night, too."