Highlands QB hurls six TD passes en route to win | Player of the Week

The Owls quarterback delivered big-time in the district showdown.

SAN ANTONIO — It was an SAISD showdown last Friday night between Highlands and Burbank, and Highlands emerged victorious by a score of 42-38.

Owls Quarterback Jacob Gutierrez was the big reason why. The senior signal-caller passed for nearly 400 yards while tallying six touchdown passes as Highlands improved to 3-3 on the season.

"He was on fire," said Head Coach Chris Castillo. "He was in total control the whole game. I think the whole time he was just saying, 'Things are perfect for us. Let's just keep going and we'll win it at the end,' and he did."

"I was so excited that I came out after the game and was calling people asking them if they saw it," Gutierrez said.

He completed fourteen passes for 371 yards in the victory, and six of those completions were for scores.

"That is an outrageous number," said senior wide receiver Luis Ortiz. "That is something you don't see everyday."

"If every one of them was a TD that would be even better, but no, he found the right guys," Castillo said.

"That's been my man since middle school, and that is nothing new," Ortiz added. "We come out to the practice field and get it done. The same thing we do out here, we do in the game."

The big Friday night win got the Owls back to .500, and continued the season growth of their quarterback.

"I think it makes you feel more mature and more grown, and playing on a much higher level," he said.