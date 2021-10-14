Alamo Heights WR hauls in 3 TD catches to will team to victory | Player of the Week

Rett Andersen did less with more in Week 7, and helped the Mules stay undefeated on the season.

SAN ANTONIO — When the football finds Alamo Heights junior wide receiver Rett Andersen, he seems to find the end zone.

"We set up with the run, and then usually at about the 20 or 30 we take a shot deep, and it usually works out," Andersen said.

He caught four passes last week in Alamo Heights's shootout win over Floresville last week, and three of those went for touchdowns of 55, 43 and 15yards.

"That's not bad," said Andersen, smiling.

"He really does think he is going to score every time he touches it," said Head Coach Ron Rittimann. "I think that is something that not everybody has in the game of football."

"I think it is special," said Offensive lineman David Graham, who had just as much praise for his teammate. "It seems like every week he is doing some toe-tap in the end zone. We just give it to him and let him make plays."

And usually, when a wideout has 150 yards receiving you assume 10 catches, or somewhere in that neighborhood. But Andersen managed the stat line with only four receptions, making his effort all the more impressive.

"I like being on the field longer, honestly, because it gives our defense more rest," he said. "But it is easier (scoring that fast)."

"He's really turned his opportunities into big plays, and that's been really beneficial for us," Rittimann added.