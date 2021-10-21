Johnson Jaguars RB Wins KENS5 Player Of The Week

McCreary Puts Together Workhorse Effort To Help Jaguars Remain Undefeated

SAN ANTONIO — Can a 'jaguar' be a workhorse? The answer is yes! 'One hundred percent', said head coach Mark Soto. 'He comes to work every day. He is very experienced through junior Jags all the way up. He's a very experienced back', he added.

Ben McCreary's effort last Saturday against Madison was nothing short of amazing. He carried the ball forty times for nearly 250 yards! 'The offensive line played great', said Ben. 'Coach called great plays, we ran the ball and we jut did what we wanted to do. I told them great job and I would probably buy them donuts some time this week', he added.

The senior running back helped secure the win to keep the Jags undefeated as they held off the Madison Mavericks 42-35. 'He can kind of do everything', said quarterback Cruz Kirwan. 'We can hit him in the passing game. He is a strong elusive runner, and he has just great moves.'