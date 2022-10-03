'There are no excuses for this' | Dallas ISD basketball player visiting SA for tournament arrested after gun fires, injuring student

Northside ISD officials said no students from their district were involved in the incident, which occurred outside the Northside Sports Gym on the northwest side.

SAN ANTONIO — A Dallas ISD student in San Antonio to play in the state basketball tournament was arrested Wednesday evening after a gun fired on a charter bus and injured another Dallas student.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, while the other student with the gun was identified and taken into custody by the San Antonio Police Department.

On Thursday, Michael Hinojosa, the Dallas Independent School District superintendent, said the district takes responsibility for what happened.

"There are no excuses for what happened last night," Hinojosa said.

The incident happened in the parking lot outside the Northside Sports Gym near Farris Stadium on Loop 1604 on the city's northwest side.

As students were getting on the bus to leave the gym to go to dinner, the gun went off, hitting a female student in the ankle.

The student who was shot underwent surgery and was picked up by her parents, who left San Antonio to go back to Dallas. The other student was removed from the basketball team, Hinojosa said.

With Kimball High School being so close to a championship, Hinojosa expressed his disappointment in what happened.

The University Interscholastic League will allow the team play Thursday night rather than punish the whole team for one person's actions. Hinojosa said UIL appreciated their swift response.

"This is a sad day for Dallas ISD, there's no getting around it," Hinojosa said. "But also we've got to think about these students who've worked so hard."

Hinojosa said he was travelling to San Antonio on Thursday afternoon to show his support for the students at the Thursday night game.

NISD released the following statement:

"Northside ISD had no students involved in the incident - we simply provided a venue for the Dallas team to use for practice.

The San Antonio Police Dept. conducted the investigation and so I defer you to them for any information or any statement."

San Antonio Police said they believed the gun fired accidentally while the student was moving it in a bag. He remained at the scene, and police determined that he was the owner of the gun.