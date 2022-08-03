Police investigating after tourists find man laying in the middle of the street

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting that left a man lying in the middle of the street in downtown just a block away from the Alamo Tuesday morning.
Police say they received the call at around 2:40 a.m. and responded to Avenue E and 3rd Street for reports of a person hit by a car.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man laying in the middle of the street and initially thought the man may have been hit by a car. However, that changed once they found the man with a gunshot wound to his back.
The man was discovered when a group of tourists were about to enter the intersection. Police say they told them he was laying motionless in the street.
Police said they don't know what led up to the shooting or how he ended up there, but he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.