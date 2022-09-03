21-year-old man shot at east-side apartment complex

The victim is in critical condition after being shot in the head, police said. The suspected shooter got away, but investigators say he is a resident of the complex.

SAN ANTONIO — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head on the city's east side late Tuesday night, authorities said. Police received the call around 10 p.m. for a shooting in progress at an apartment complex on East Houston Street.

Witnesses told the San Antonio Police Department it started as a fight and one man pulled a gun on the other. Investigators said the suspected shooter lives at the apartment complex where the shooting happened in the 4600 block of East Houston Street, but he ran away from the scene.