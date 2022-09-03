Teen shot at gas station on northwest side

The 19-year-old victim's family brought him to a hospital to get treated for his injuries to his leg. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Callaghan Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A teen was shot near a gas station early Wednesday morning on the northwest side, police said. The 19-year-old victim's family brought him to a hospital to get treated for his injuries to his leg.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 5900 block of Callaghan Road, south of Loop 410. According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers were notified that the teen had entered a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

SAPD released this information in a preliminary report:

"Upon further investigation, the victim told officers that he was pumping gas... when he heard 3-4-gun shots fired. The victim believed the shots came from a passing car... That is when one of the gunshots hit the victim causing injury."