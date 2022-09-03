Teen shot at gas station on northwest side

SAN ANTONIO — A teen was shot near a gas station early Wednesday morning on the northwest side, police said. The 19-year-old victim's family brought him to a hospital to get treated for his injuries to his leg.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 5900 block of Callaghan Road, south of Loop 410. According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers were notified that the teen had entered a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
SAPD released this information in a preliminary report:
"Upon further investigation, the victim told officers that he was pumping gas... when he heard 3-4-gun shots fired. The victim believed the shots came from a passing car... That is when one of the gunshots hit the victim causing injury."
Officers went back to the scene of the crime where they did find shell casings and evidence of a shooting, authorities said.