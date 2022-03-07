Murder suspect arrested in north-side apartment shooting

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Kyle Jones, 26, shot and killed Jerome Johns, 26, around 4:30 a.m. on February 21, at the Coronado Apartments.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested, accused of murdering another man, two weeks ago at an apartment complex on the city's north side. The suspect was taken into police custody on Sunday.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Kyle Jones, 26, shot and killed Jerome Johns, 26, around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, February 21, at the Coronado Apartments in the 9500 block of Lorene, near Lockhill Selma and San Pedro Avenue.

An affidavit revealed Jones and Johns were involved in a verbal dispute before the shooting. A witness told police they saw Jones fire a gun, but didn't realize Johns was hit until they checked on him.