NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Two men were arrested and a third is on the run after New Braunfels police say three SUVs were stolen from a car dealership Sunday morning.

Police say it all started around 7:30 a.m. at the Bluebonnet Dodge overflow parking in New Braunfels. A witness spotted three Dodge Durangos being stolen from the lot.

Two of the drivers took off northbound on I-35 and were caught in San Marcos.

San Marcos police say the first suspect, 24-year-old Donte Williams, exited Wonder World Drive, drove through a field and then crashed through a privacy fence at the Palazzo Apartments. Police say he took off on foot and was arrested by San Marcos officers. Officers say they found a .38 revolver on him when he was apprehended. He is charged with with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. Police say he also had two felony warrants for Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping out of Harris County.

Meanwhile, the second suspect, 22-year-old Timothy Thompson, also exited Wonder World Drive, according to San Marcos Police. Police say he careened onto the grass median near Chick-fil-A. He took off on foot and was eventually arrested, according to officers. He is charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and Possession of Marijuana.

The suspect driving the third vehicle exited off the highway just north of Watson Lane in New Braunfels and has not been found. The vehicle itself was later recovered by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office after it was found abandoned along State Highway 123.

New Braunfels police are still investigating.

RELATED: Woman charged with murder after a New Braunfels woman was found dead

RELATED: Mistrial granted in Comal County sexual abuse case

RELATED: Flu cases reaches two-year high in Comal County