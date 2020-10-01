COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Comal County is seeing a spike in flu cases. Officials say it’s the worst season the region has experienced in two years.

Newly-released statistics show a spike in flu cases during the month of December. With the start of the new year, nearly 300 cases of Type B flu were reported and nearly 100 cases of Type A.

Experts are reminding the community that there are ways to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

“I knew it was going to be a pretty heavy year,” said Robbyn Hopper, facility administrator at The Crossing Urgent Care in New Braunfels.

She says the flu season started early this year. Patients with the flu or flu-like symptoms have been stopping by the facility on South Seguin Avenue since September.

With 20 years of experience as an ER Nurse under her belt, Hopper knows prevention is important.

“Always get your flu vaccine no matter what time (of year),” Hopper said. “It will help.”

Once vaccinated, if you still catch the virus, the antibodies you’ve built up from the shot will help you get better, faster.

“If you think that you have the flu, your best bet is to stay in because (by) you getting out, you’re affecting everyone else,” Hopper said. “Usually we say (fever) greater than 100.4 (degrees), you’re contagious and you’re giving it to everyone else.”

The exception to leaving home is going to see a doctor. If you test positive for flu, an antiviral could reduce your symptoms.

Flu shots are offered at The Crossing Urgent Care. They accept most insurance companies. Out-of-pocket patients would be charged $18.

Vaccines are also available at your doctor’s office, local pharmacies and at the Comal County Office of Public Health.