SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels Police are investigating the first homicide of the new year after a woman was found dead early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called out for a possible stabbing around 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Allison Drive. That's in a neighborhood close to South Walnut and County Line Road.

Once there, officers found a 32-year-old woman dead at the scene. Another woman, a 29-year-old, was taken into custody and booked on a murder charge.

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Crystal Marie Madrigales of Alton, Texas.

The woman who was killed was a resident of the home. She has not been identified.

A section of Allison Drive will be closed for a few hours while police continue their investigation.

