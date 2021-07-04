Three people stabbed after family dispute, police say

Police said they do not know what led to the altercation. No other injuries were reported.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were left wounded after an altercation took place Saturday night, police said.

At 10:50 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Vestal Place to reports of a shooting.

Police said an altercation occurred between a family. At first, there was no violence but when other family members returned to the area, three people were stabbed.

One person was taken by a family member to Southwest General Hospital in critical condition, another victim was taken by family member to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition and the last victim was treated at the scene for superficial stab wounds.

Police said they are trying to determine who the aggressor in the stabbing was, but all of the victims are blaming each other.

