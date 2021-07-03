BCSO: Man attempts to escape deputies; crashes into family's home

A deputy attempted to pull over the suspect, but he reportedly took off.

SAN ANTONIO — A man tried to escape deputies overnight, but eventually crashed into a home, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Cartwright Trail and ended on the city's greater northwest side in the 8900 block of Ridge Hollow Street.

BCSO said they found a vehicle matching the description of a family violence suspect that had taken off earlier in the night. The deputy attempted to pull over the suspect, but he reportedly took off.

A pursuit began, leading deputies on a short chase. The man crashed into a fence and the home on Ridge Hollow Street.

After the crash, the suspect got out of the car and attempted to run. Authorities caught up to him and took him into custody.

BCSO says the man has multiple felony warrants.

Authorities said the crash caused minor damage to the home. There was a family inside, but no injuries were reported.