Spirit of Ukrainians and Texans remains strong one month into Russian invasion

Since February 24, Ukrainian San Antonio and other organizations across Texas, have advocated for peace and a need for community support amid the war.

SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of volunteers gathered outside the Hilton Garden Inn Thursday, collecting and sorting through donated medical supplies intended for those fighting for freedom in Ukraine.

The event was organized by the non-profit organization Ukrainian San Antonio, which has been at the forefront of bringing awareness to the war and how the community can help.

Businesses and individuals have expressed their support by donating money and much-needed supplies over the past month.

Anastasia Delebis came down from San Angelo with a massive truck containing boxes of medical aid.

The humanitarian mission is one that’s especially personal for Delebis who grew up in Lviv in western Ukraine.

“We have a clear peaceful sky under our head. Their people just hiding, don’t know if they’re going to be alive,” Delebis said. “Our priority was the medical supplies. We got couple boxes of tourniquets. We got couple boxes of trauma kits, military trauma kits.”

The United Nations reported more than 3.5 million people have left Ukraine. Neighboring countries such as Poland, Romania and Moldova have welcomed the most refugees since the war began one month ago.

The U.S. government announced its intention to take in up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Organizations from around the world including Texas are on the ground helping fund and care for the millions of families impacted by the war that’s resulted in the deaths of more than a thousand Ukrainian civilians.

“It feels helpless but here we’re trying to do as much as we can,” said Nataliya Kovalchuk, who traveled from Austin to pitch in with the medical supply drive.

The path to peace is uncertain as the Kremlin shows no immediate signs of backing down its military forces.

Kovalchuk stressed while she and many others are exhausted, it doesn’t compare to what the Ukrainian people are experiencing. She’s keeping optimistic about the future of her homeland.

“With every single item we get, with every single person that gets involved, we are getting closer to the victory,” Kovalchuk said.

Polina Sahbarova and her 5-year-old daughter Amelia also came to town from Austin.

Polina translated her daughter’s wish to hug her grandparents one day when it’s safe.

“She said she hopes that the war will end soon and the soldiers from both sides will make peace.”