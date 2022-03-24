San Antonio city staff to bring on more contractors to complete hundreds of home repair projects

14 contractor firms were picked for hundreds of jobs, ranging from roof replacements to minor and major rehabilitations of some of the city’s oldest homes.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio has selected teams to restore homes in need across the city.

On Thursday, 14 contractor firms were picked for hundreds of jobs ranging from roof replacements to minor and major rehabilitations of some of the city’s oldest homes.

The city says the goal of their home repair programs is to help low-to-moderate-income residents.

Advocates for the city’s historic west side say this program has already created change, but more needs to be done.

A home near the intersection of Monterey and Trinity Street was one of several that got a makeover due to city funding. Leticia Sanchez, co-chair of the Historic Westside Residents Association says other residents ask often about how they can get involved in similar programs.

“That is the issue that comes up every month about residents needing financial assistance,” Sanchez says their housing stock is among the oldest in the city.

“These houses have been passed down to family members through generations…also, the residents have become older, so people are living on fixed incomes, so it’s difficult for the family to find funding to repair the homes,” Sanchez said.

The homes falling into disrepair is why the city began its home repair program five years ago. On Thursday, an expansion of the program was approved.

“We’re really concerned about helping people stay in the homes they’re in. That’s the most affordable housing we have,” Veronica Garcia, deputy director of the Neighborhood Housing Services Department says almost 900 homes will benefit from the city programs.

This includes the city’s Under 1 Roof Program, replacing damaged roofs with new, energy-efficient white shingle roofs, the city’s Minor Repair Program and the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Program.

$41 million of city and federal funding will go to the 14 contractor firms approved by city council Thursday.

Garcia says the city will make sure the repair work is done correctly.

“Any home that we touch, we make sure all of the elements are brought up to code, so that’s important. And then all of our projects do come with a one-year warranty on the workmanship. Of course, they get whatever materials warranty, so for roofs, some are 20 years,” Garcia said.

For Sanchez, preserving these historic homes goes beyond keeping a roof over their head.

“These houses tell our story…Every week we see houses coming down in our neighborhood, and so that’s like a stab in the heart to those of us who are trying to preserve our culture,” Sanchez said.