Ex-Spur Eubanks says Blazers next game against Spurs will be different

The former Spur is looking for a measure of revenge after Portland got trounced by San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs annihilated the Blazers Wednesday night in Portland by a lopsided score of 133-96.

The game was so out of control that the Spurs' largest lead grew to 43 points over Portland and it didn't end there.

Portland saw San Antonio erupt for 45 points in the opening frame and allowed the Spurs to connect on 19 three-pointers for the game.

Needless to say, the game was over before it even started.

On the receiving end of that final score was former Spur Drew Eubanks.

Eubanks, who signed with Portland after being traded from the Spurs, spoke about the big loss to his former club and made it clear, the next time the Blazers face the Spurs, the outcome will be different.

"I'm excited to get in there in a week or so and play against them again and we're going to have a different result next time," said Eubanks following the Blazers' loss.

Eubanks did his best to beat San Antonio finishing with a career-high 20 points and received praise from his former coach.

"He's done a lot of work the past few years and to see him get the opportunity is fantastic. He's a great teammate. Nobody works harder," Popovich said.

And emotions must have been high towards the end of the game when his former Spurs teammate, Jock Landale, had to be separated from Eubanks after the pair had an exchange.

The Spurs and Blazers will go at it once in a two-game series in San Antonio starting on April 1.