Uvalde students stage walkout in protest of gun violence

In Uvalde, gun violence is forefront in the minds of many as the one-year anniversary of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting approaches.

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde ISD students staged a walkout in protest of gun violence in communities Wednesday as part of a nationwide series of students walkouts.

Students Demand Action is a gun violence prevention advocacy organization calling young people to action. The group urged students around the country Wednesday to stage a walkout to compel lawmakers to create legislation to curb gun violence.

Videos from around social media show the Uvalde students protesting with signs at a public memorial for the victims of the Robb shooting.

In the first 68 days of this year, there have been 106 mass shootings in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archive.

State Senator Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, responded Wednesday to the student walkouts, saying in part:

“Children shouldn’t have to walk out of class so that adults can find the political will to do something to keep them safe. Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in America. Our young kids are dying in schools nationwide because politicians refuse to change gun laws"