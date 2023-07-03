State Sen. Gutierrez introduces bills to ban 'kid killer bullets', close gun show loopholes

This is Gutierrez's fourth set of bills filed in response to the tragic school shooting in Uvalde that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, introduced another round of bills to improve gun safety.

Gutierrez spoke at the Capitol Tuesday to introduce another bills package. This is Gutierrez's fourth set of bills filed in response to the tragic school shooting in Uvalde that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.

These newest bills will focus on "banning kid-killer bullets, ensuring safe gun storage and closing gun show loopholes," Gutierrez's office said.

"Kid-killer bullets" refers to highly lethal hollow ammunition that expands on impact. They are often used in hunting, but can be easily obtained at gun stores.

Several parents and family members of the victims of the Uvalde shooting were at the Tuesday press conference along with the senator.

"Everyone at home needs to put themselves in the shoes of these families," Sen. Gutierrez said. "We have not done enough as policy-makers on these issues."

"These folks are asking for common sense gun legislation. They are not asking for the moon and the stars," Sen. Gutierrez said.

Sen. Gutierrez proposed bills the last couple of months include purchasing-age requirements, an ammunition database and the safe keeping of firearms.

One of those bills, Senate Bill 911, would serve to create a database for bulk ammunition purchases. The 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde had purchased over 1,600 rounds of ammunition before the attack on the school.

"These are things that should be codified in law. These are simple things and simple solutions that make it safer for all Texans," Gutierrez said at the time of the introduction of that bill.

