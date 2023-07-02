Sen. Gutierrez to announce new legislation in effort to prevent mass shootings

This is the second set of bills Gutierrez will introduce during this legislative session.

AUSTIN, Texas — State Senator Roland Gutierrez plans to announce new legislation in an effort to prevent mass shootings in Texas.

This is the second set of bills he will introduce during this legislative session.

The bills aim to do three things including increase school safety, improve emergency response protocols between state and local entities and fix radio communication in rural communities.

Gutierrez is also hoping to create a monument for mass shooting victims in the Texas State Cemetery and make a request for funding for school safety and mental health.

Two weeks ago, Gutierrez released legislation focusing on increasing state and local accountability, removing qualified immunity and providing compensation for affected survivors and families.

Gutierrez says the bills are bipartisan, but also knows they could cause a stir from some Texas lawmakers.

He says families in Uvalde have had difficulty gaining access to services, reources and financial suppport. Gutierrez says families are still seeking answers about the investigation, eight months after the tragedy.

Governor Abbott tweeted Monday that the Texas legislature wants to double its investment in student mental health resources. In response, Kimberly Garcia, Amerie’s mom tweeted students are driving out of town and paying for therapy and nothing has changed.

Uvalde families will be at Tuesday’s press conference, which will be held at the Texas Capitol at 2:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed within this article.

Gutierrez plans to introduce a total of 20 bills, which will be done every week.

