SAN ANTONIO — Santikos announced Friday it will open an 11th location on the north side of San Antonio.

The new location will be located at Bulverde Road and Loop 1604. The company said it will be a state-of-the-art theater and entertainment center.

The 50,000 square food building will have 10-12 auditoriums, AVX viewing experience, a bar and an arcade.

Santikos theaters are unique in that proceeds from the sales at the theaters go directly to the community through the San Antonio Area Foundation.

"We believe this location will only expand our ability to make a positive community impact and solidify our presence in this city and surrounding counties. John Santikos’ vision was to have his businesses grow and continue operating for the benefit of the community," Tim Handren, CEO of Santikos Enterprises, said.

There is no word yet on the name of the new location or when it will open.

