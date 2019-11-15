SAN ANTONIO — Santikos Entertainment has big plans for the Boerne Stage Cross Shopping Center.

The premier entertainment venue shared their plans to put a brand-new cutting-edge theater in the Leon Springs-based shopping center.

The newest venue will be Santikos' tenth location in the San Antonio area, according to a press release from the entertainment company.

In response to the announcement, Tim Handren, CEO of Santikos Enterprises said, "We are thrilled to make this announcement of expansion in our community...what makes our theaters incredibly unique is that 100% of our profits are given back to the community through the San Antonio Area Foundation."

Handren also noted that 2 of the top 10 theaters in the state are Santikos theaters, Casa Blanca and The Palladium.

He concluded his statement by saying, "The announcement of this expansion and the continued giving back to this area is exactly what John Santikos intended when he entrusted his company to the community through San Antonio Area Foundation."

The new location is part of Santikos' bigger strategy to further expand over the next five years.

There is no date on when this project is expected the begin.