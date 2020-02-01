SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio River Walk is set to be drained in early January as part of regular cleaning and maintenance.

The city will work with the San Antonio River Authority to drain and clean the river. It will take place Monday, January 6 through Thursday, January 9 from Josephine Street to South Alamo Street.

The city says visitors can still take Go Rio Cruises tours and river shuttles, which will operate a modified path. The River Loop and Convention Center extention will not be drained.

The Go Rio Shuttle to the Museum Reach of the River Walk will not be running during the draining period.

See map below for full locations:

City of San Antonio

